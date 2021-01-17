Coronavirus: Hamilton reports 158 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, 6 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton reported 158 new cases of COVID-19 on the weekend and six coronavirus-related more deaths.

The city’s total number of active cases is down over two days, moving from 972 on Friday to 879 on Sunday.

There have been 8,117 total coronavirus cases in Hamilton over the past year and 219 COVID-19-connected deaths.

The latest deaths involved four people over 80 and two people in their 70s.

Two of the deaths are tied to outbreaks at a pair of retirement homes, St. Elizabeth on Rymal Road West and The Cardinal on Herkimer Street.

The outbreak at St. Elizabeth has been going on since Christmas Day and saw nine more people come down with the virus in the last few days. The home now has a total of 59 COVID-19 cases among 37 residents, 21 staff and one other person tied to the home.

Story continues below advertisement

The Cardinal has had six cases since the outbreak began on Jan. 7, including four residents and two staff.

A third reported death was connected to the outbreak at the Juravinksi Hospital’s E3 clinical teaching unit (CTU), which has had 20 COVID-19 cases in patients and five staff cases since the surge started on Jan. 1.

The city reported five new outbreaks on the weekend at the Mission Services Men’s Centre on James Street North, Families First daycare, a division of the Hamilton Police Services, the retirement home Victoria Manor, and the F4 acute care unit at the Juravinski Hospital, which has six cases involving four patients and two staff.

Outbreaks at the Hamilton paramedics base on Limeridge and the Hamilton General hospital’s neurosurgery unit 7W were declared over in the last two days.

There are 42 active outbreaks in Hamilton as of Jan. 17, which includes 26 institutions, eight community agencies, six workplaces and two daycares.

There are 110 people in hospital receiving treatment for COVID-19 as of Jan. 17.

Halton Region reports 128 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, 6 deaths

Halton Region reported 128 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend with 55 on Saturday and another 73 on Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

Public health has recorded 7,498 total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in March.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The region’s active cases have dropped in the last couple of days from 536 on Friday to 459 as of Jan. 17. As of Sunday, Burlington has 131 active cases, Halton Hills has 52, Milton with 148 and Oakville with 128.

Public health reported six new deaths since Friday, two are from the outbreak at Extendicare Halton Hills LTCH which now has 21 deaths since an outbreak began on Dec. 4.

The home has 159 total coronaviris cases which includes 73 cases in residents.

There were two other deaths connected with another pair of LTCHs, Chartwell Waterford in Oakville and Creekway Village in Burlington.

An outbreak at the Milton District hoapital was declared over on Friday. The facility had a total of 18 cases in its outbreak that lasted 33 days and one death.

Story continues below advertisement

The region has had 143 coronavirus-related deaths.

Halton has 38 total outbreaks and 16 active institutional outbreaks.

Niagara Region reports 246 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, 4 deaths

Niagara Region recorded 246 new COVID-19 cases on the weekend with 146 news cases on Saturday and another 120 on Sunday.

The region also recorded four new coronavirus-related deaths since Friday. The region now has 217 deaths since the pandemic began.

The region’s active cases increased as 140 people tested positive over last couple of days. The region now has 1,696 active cases as of Sunday.

Overall, Niagara has had 6,558 total positive cases since the pandemic began.

The region has 51 active outbreaks, 28 of which are at health-care facilities, including 11 in St. Catharines and six in Niagara Falls.

Niagara Health is managing a number of current outbreaks, including eight in the agency’s hospitals in Niagara Falls, Welland and St. Catharines.

Story continues below advertisement

There have been 166 coronavirus cases in four outbreaks among units at the Greater Niagara general site. Fourteeen people have died among the outbreaks in five of the hospital’s units in recent months.

Three outbreaks at the St. Catharines site involve 28 cases three weeks. There are currently 17 active case in two inpatient units and in the emeregency department as of Sunday.

The Welland site has an outbreak on its sixth-floor unit involving 16 patients. The hospital has 13 active cases as of Jan. 17.

The largest of the current outbreaks is at Oakwood Park Lodge, which has had 243 coronavirus cases since the surge began on Dec. 12. The home has seen 30 COVID-19-related deaths. The home currently has just 5 active cases as of Friday.

The agency says 75 patients are being treated in the region’s hospitals for the virus.

Haldimand-Norfolk reports 28 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, 2 deaths

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) reported 28 new COVID-19 cases on the weekend with 15 on Saturday md 13 more on Sunday.

The region has 142 active cases as of Jan. 17 and 1,194 lab-confirmed positive results since the pandemic began.

Story continues below advertisement

Public health reported two new deaths with one on Saturday and another on Sunday. The two counties have now had 38 combined coronavirus-connected deaths since March.

There were two new outbreaks reported over the last couple of days at Grandview lodge retirement home in Dunnville, and nursing home in Norfolk General. Both surges invole a single case among one staff member.

The region has seven outbreaks with Caressant Care in Courtland, Cedarwood LTHC in Simcoe, the Delhi LTCH, Edgewater Gardens LTCH in Dunnville and Parkview Meadows in Townsend the other facilities with COVID-19 cases. Edgewater Garden’s outbreak involves 4 staff cases while Caressant care as three staff cases.

Brant County reports 17 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

Brant County has had 1,256 positive COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, adding 17 new cases over the weekend.

Read more: Ontario to delay 2nd vaccine dose until up to 42 days due to Pfizer shipment delivery pause

The region’s active cases dropped over the last two days from 158 on Friday to just 100 on Sunday. One person is in hospital for COVID-19.

Brant now has just two ongoing institutional outbreaks, all in Brantford, at the Fox Ridge LTCH and the Stedman Community Hospice.

Story continues below advertisement

The county has six total deaths connected with the pandemic.