RCMP overstepped in shutting down Surrey protest for India’s farmers, organizers say

Organizers of a planned drive-in demonstration in support of protesting farmers in India say the Surrey RCMP overstepped its authority in shutting down the event before it even started.

The Surrey Challo event was billed as a COVID-safe, music-focused demonstration, scheduled to take place at the Cloverdale Recreation Centre.

On Saturday, Mounties stepped in and blocked the site saying that the event would violate COVID-19 restrictions and put public safety at risk.

RCMP Insp. Dale Carr told Global News police expected up to 10,000 participants, and that the event — which was to feature musicians and a stage — was more akin to a festival than a protest.

Activist group Avaaz claims one person was issued a $2,300 fine for hosting a COVID-19 non-compliant event “simply for attending the protest and speaking with the RCMP.”

The group says the event was compliant with COVID-19 health and safety protocols required under B.C.’s most recent provincial health order, which allows for drive-in events.

“(The) protest was organized with a COVID-safety plan that would meet all the conditions of the Provincial Health Order, including limiting the total number of vehicles, people remaining in vehicles, compliance with the physical distancing requirement if outside their vehicle, mandatory mask-wearing, and gathering of contact information,” it said in a media release.

“Audio was to be delivered by radio broadcast.”

It goes on to accuse the RCMP of exaggerating the number of people who would have attended as a justification for shutting down the event, and says police did not attempt to verify the event’s COVID-19 safety plan.

On Sunday, Surrey RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Elenore Sturko said police understood community concerns, but safety was their main priority.

She said once police saw trailer trucks arrive to set up stages, a DJ booth and a vendor area, police believed the evidence suggested a gathering that would not be COVID-19 safe.

The BC Civil Liberties Association has also weighed in, calling the shutdown an “affront” to the right to protest.

“Freedom of expression and freedom of association are fundamental democratic rights that must be respected,” BCCLA lawyer Meghan McDermott said in a statement.

“This was an event that took safety measures and provincial health orders seriously but was arbitrarily and unjustly shut down by the Surrey RCMP even before any opportunity for alleging non-compliance arose. ”

Farmers in India have been protesting since late November against new agricultural laws they say will eliminate minimum pricing they rely on to survive.

The movement has borne a number of solidarity protests around the world in cities with large South Asian populations, many who retain close ties to friends and family in India.

B.C.’s Lower Mainland has seen multiple solidarity protests and rallies through December and January.

Another rally in support of Indian farmers was scheduled for 11 a.m., starting in the 21000-block of 64th Avenue in Langley.