Demonstrators scramble after RCMP shuts down drive-in event backing Indian farmers

A planned drive-in demonstration aimed at supporting farmers in India was changed to a mobile car rally at the last minute, say participants, after RCMP shut down the event before it started on Saturday.

Demonstrator Harjap Grewal said the event, scheduled for the Cloverdale Recreation Centre, would have been COVID-safe, with people staying in their cars and listening to the event on their radios.

The drive-in event was also chosen as a way to avoid disrupting traffic, he said.

“(They are) telling us we cannot gather here on city property without a permit, and are stressing the reason is public safety concerns,” he said, arguing that police and city officials had not been able to articulate their concerns ahead of time.

“They tried to speak with me and the organizers. We informed them that if there’s any public health and safety concerns, please let the organizers know. They refused to communicate any of them, and now have blocked the protest from proceeding on site today.”

Global News has requested comment from Surrey RCMP and the City of Surrey.

“It’s public property. Parks, gathering places, city property has often been used for movements to gather for protests,” said Grewal.

With the event shut down, supporters were being encouraged to meet at the RCMP E-Division headquarters to form a procession to the Strawberry Hills Mall instead.

5:34 B.C. farmers’ solidarity movement maintains momentum into the new year B.C. farmers’ solidarity movement maintains momentum into the new year – Jan 1, 2021

A media release for the original event had advertised 20 performers and speakers.

“A collective of speakers and artists will voice their support for farmers, artists, activists, democracy and human rights,” it said.

On Friday, Surrey RCMP said members and city bylaw officers will be monitoring the event “to ensure public safety and compliance with health orders.”

“Public health orders are in place to protect our community, and will be enforced,” police added.

Event organizers say music has played a key role in the farmers’ protests, noting that about 100 songs backing farmers have been released during the dispute.

Talks between the Indian government and representatives of tens of thousands of protesting farmers remained deadlocked Friday, with the government refusing to scrap new agricultural reform laws, which farmers say will benefit large corporations.

Farmers have been blockading highways connecting the capital, Delhi, with the country’s north for nearly two months.

Farmers say the new laws will end guaranteed minimum prices, handing power to corporations to undercut their livelihoods. The government says it is willing to pledge that guaranteed prices will continue.

2:06 B.C. unions shows support for protesting farmers in India B.C. unions shows support for protesting farmers in India – Dec 23, 2020

Saturday’s rally is the latest in a string of events in British Columbia and other parts of Canada that have been spearheaded by members of the South Asian community, many of who still have families in India.

“The protest in India has awoken an entire nation and its diaspora, mobilized by artists who released #songsofrevolution and artwork to express their support for the farmers and question the legitimacy of India’s democracy,” said Challo organizers.

READ MORE: Online censorship claims shadow Indian farmer solidarity protests

