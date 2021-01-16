RCMP investigate after body found near Calgary

The RCMP’s K Division Major Crimes Unit is investigating after a body was found west of Chestermere, Alta.
RCMP said they were notified Friday of human remains located on a rural road. Police said the body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Calgary, where an autopsy will be conducted Monday.
READ MORE: Calgary police investigate body found on Memorial Drive
The victim is believed to have been a woman, but her identity is not yet known, according to RCMP.
Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact Chestermere RCMP, local police or Crime Stoppers.
‘His death has changed all of our lives’: Father of Calgary homicide victim pleads for help
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments