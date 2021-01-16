Menu

Canada

RCMP investigate after body found near Calgary

By Slav Kornik Global News
Posted January 16, 2021 4:47 pm
File photo of an RCMP vehicle.
File photo of an RCMP vehicle. Global News

The RCMP’s K Division Major Crimes Unit is investigating after a body was found west of Chestermere, Alta.

RCMP said they were notified Friday of human remains located on a rural road. Police said the body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Calgary, where an autopsy will be conducted Monday.

READ MORE: Calgary police investigate body found on Memorial Drive 

The victim is believed to have been a woman, but her identity is not yet known, according to RCMP.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact Chestermere RCMP, local police or Crime Stoppers.

