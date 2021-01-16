Menu

Health

COVID-19: Kainai students to continue online learning as school board employees test positive

By Eloise Therien Global News
Posted January 16, 2021 4:32 pm
Kainai High School.
Kainai High School. File/Global News

The Kainai Board of Education has announced that after some of its employees tested positive for COVID-19, students won’t be coming back to the classroom.

Superintendent Cam Shade released a statement Saturday.

“Kainai Board of Education (KBE) was notified by Blood Tribe Department of Health and Alberta Health Services that employees who work at the central office have tested positive for COVID-19. Close contacts have been notified. Those individuals will be asked to quarantine,” the statement reads.

Read more: Blood Tribe seeing spike in COVID-19 cases

Shade could not say how many employees had tested positive, but noted the office would remain closed until Jan. 25, 2021.

The statement also says online learning will continue for students “until further notice”. Families will be notified when the decision is made to return to in-person learning.

“I would kindly ask that you keep all community members that have contracted COVID-19 in your prayers. We must continue to support all infected community members,” Shade said.

The Kainai Board of Education runs five schools in the southern Alberta Blood Tribe region.

Read more: Alberta’s K-12 students return to in-person learning Monday

Alberta students in Kindergarten to Grade 12 returned to in-person learning across the province on Jan. 11.

