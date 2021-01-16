Saskatchewan adds 2 more deaths due to COVID-19, 270 new cases

Send this page to someone via email

Two more people have died from the coronavirus in the province, according to Saskatchewan’s daily COVID-19 on Saturday.

Saskatchewan also reported 270 new cases, bringing the provincial total to 19,985.

Both deaths were recorded in the Regina zone. One death was in the 60-69 age group and the other death was in the 80+ age group.

Below is where the new cases are located:

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

10 in the far north west

one in far north central

15 in the far north east

49 in the north west

23 in the north central

13 in the north east

68 in Saskatoon

five in the central east

47 in Regina

six in the south central

26 in the south east

seven new cases have pending residence information.

199 people are currently in hospital dealing with COVID-19 while 15,730 people have recovered from the virus. 4,043 cases are considered active.

Story continues below advertisement

1:41 ‘It’s unprecedented’: no cases of the flu detected in Saskatchewan this season ‘It’s unprecedented’: no cases of the flu detected in Saskatchewan this season

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 311.

As of Saturday, the province has administered 16,927 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

A shipment of 4,900 doses of Moderna vaccine arrived in Saskatchewan on Friday. Distribution is underway to the central and south east zones.

Advertisement