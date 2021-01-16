Saskatchewan adds 2 more deaths due to COVID-19, 270 new cases

Two more people have died from the coronavirus in the province, according to Saskatchewan’s daily COVID-19 on Saturday.
Read more: Community powering through as outage continues in parts of Beechy, Sask., surrounding area
Saskatchewan also reported 270 new cases, bringing the provincial total to 19,985.
Both deaths were recorded in the Regina zone. One death was in the 60-69 age group and the other death was in the 80+ age group.
Below is where the new cases are located:
[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]
- 10 in the far north west
- one in far north central
- 15 in the far north east
- 49 in the north west
- 23 in the north central
- 13 in the north east
- 68 in Saskatoon
- five in the central east
- 47 in Regina
- six in the south central
- 26 in the south east
- seven new cases have pending residence information.
199 people are currently in hospital dealing with COVID-19 while 15,730 people have recovered from the virus. 4,043 cases are considered active.
The seven-day average of daily new cases is 311.
As of Saturday, the province has administered 16,927 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
A shipment of 4,900 doses of Moderna vaccine arrived in Saskatchewan on Friday. Distribution is underway to the central and south east zones.View link »
Comments