Recipe: Parisian four onion soup

This is a super simple, yet utterly delicious recipe for a French Onion Soup – perfect for a winter-warming meal.
Gourmet Warehouse founder Caren McSherry shows you how it’s done.
Ingredients
- ½ cup unsalted butter
- 2 cups Bermuda onion, sliced
- 2 cups Spanish onion, sliced
- 2 cups white sweet onion, sliced
- 2 cups yellow onion, sliced
- 2 tbsp sugar
- 4-6 garlic cloves, minced
- 8 cups chicken or beef stock
- 1 bay leaf
- 2 tbsp cracked pepper
- 2 tsp thyme
- 2 tbsp Dijon mustard
- 1 tbsp freshly ground Tellicherry or black pepper
- 6-8 toasted French bread slices, rubbed with cut garlic clove (option)
- ½ cup white wine
- 1/3 cup brandy
- 2 cups Swiss Gruyère cheese
- 1 cup fresh Parmesan, grated
Method
- Melt the butter in a large soup pot, add the sliced onions and cook for 10 minutes on medium to high heat. Sprinkle in the sugar and continue to cook until well caramelized.
- Add the garlic and cook two more minutes.
- Add the stock, bay leaf, cracked pepper, thyme, mustard, and ground pepper. Simmer for
about 30 minutes.
- Cut the French bread into 1 centimetre (half-inch) slices, and toast in a slow oven until well dried out. Rub the bread with a cut garlic clove if desired. Set aside.
- About 10 minutes before serving the soup, add the wine and brandy. Adjust the pepper to taste.
- Ladle the soup into oven-proof bowls and place a toasted bread slice on top. Sprinkle generously with the Swiss cheese and then a little Parmesan.
- Broil until bubbly and browned.
