Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Lifestyle

Recipe: Parisian four onion soup

By The Staff Global News
Posted January 16, 2021 12:47 pm
Making a delicious French onion soup doesn't need to be hard.
Making a delicious French onion soup doesn't need to be hard. Caren McSherry / The Gourmet Warehouse

This is a super simple, yet utterly delicious recipe for a French Onion Soup – perfect for a winter-warming meal.

Gourmet Warehouse founder Caren McSherry shows you how it’s done.

Ingredients

    • ½ cup unsalted butter
    • 2 cups Bermuda onion, sliced
    • 2 cups Spanish onion, sliced
    • 2 cups white sweet onion, sliced
    • 2 cups yellow onion, sliced
    • 2 tbsp sugar
    • 4-6 garlic cloves, minced
    • 8 cups chicken or beef stock
    • 1 bay leaf
    • 2 tbsp cracked pepper
    • 2 tsp thyme
    • 2 tbsp Dijon mustard
    • 1 tbsp freshly ground Tellicherry or black pepper
    • 6-8 toasted French bread slices, rubbed with cut garlic clove (option)
    • ½ cup white wine
    • 1/3 cup brandy
    • 2 cups Swiss Gruyère cheese
    • 1 cup fresh Parmesan, grated
Trending Stories

Method

  1. Melt the butter in a large soup pot, add the sliced onions and cook for 10 minutes on medium to high heat. Sprinkle in the sugar and continue to cook until well caramelized.
  2. Add the garlic and cook two more minutes.
  3. Add the stock, bay leaf, cracked pepper, thyme, mustard, and ground pepper. Simmer for
    about 30 minutes.
  4. Cut the French bread into 1 centimetre (half-inch) slices, and toast in a slow oven until well dried out. Rub the bread with a cut garlic clove if desired. Set aside.
  5. About 10 minutes before serving the soup, add the wine and brandy. Adjust the pepper to taste.
  6. Ladle the soup into oven-proof bowls and place a toasted bread slice on top. Sprinkle generously with the Swiss cheese and then a little Parmesan.
  7. Broil until bubbly and browned.
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Global BC recipesRecipeGourmet WarehouseFrench Cookingsoup recipebaked soupfour-onion soupfrench onion soup recipefrench recipeonion recipe
Flyers
More weekly flyers