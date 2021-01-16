Nova Scotia reports 4 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, two are university students

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and said 30 active cases remain in the province.

According to Public Health, one of the cases is in Eastern Zone and is related to travel outside Atlantic Canada.

“The person is a student at Cape Breton University in Sydney who lives off-campus and is self-isolating, as required,” the province said in a statement.

The other three cases are in Central Zone. One of the cases is a close contact of a previously reported case while the other cases are both related to travel outside Atlantic Canada. The people are self-isolating, as required.

According to the province, one of the cases is a student at Dalhousie University in Halifax who lives off-campus.

“We are seeing young people at universities taking the isolation requirement seriously and I want to thank them for protecting the health of others in their school community,” said Premier Stephen McNeil. “This is a good example of how following public health protocols helps us contain the virus.”

Since Oct. 1, Nova Scotia said it has completed 139,827 tests. There have been 465 positive COVID-19 cases and no deaths.

No one is currently in hospital. Four hundred and thirty-five cases are now resolved.

“We continue to see low case counts of COVID-19 in our province and that is encouraging,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health. “While this is good news, we must remember COVID-19 is still in our communities and we must all do our part to prevent its spread.”

Post-secondary students returning to Nova Scotia from anywhere except Prince Edward Island or Newfoundland and Labrador are being strongly encouraged to visit covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca to book a COVID-19 test for day six, seven or eight of their 14-day self-isolation period.

COVID-19 testing appointments can be booked up to three days in advance.

