Crime

Two men charged following armed standoff with Vancouver police

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 15, 2021 5:06 pm
Two men have been charged over a standoff with police on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside in early January.
Vancouver police say two men involved in an armed standoff with officers on the Downtown Eastside in early January have been charged.

Police say they were called to the area of Powell Street and Princess Avenue on Jan. 2, to reports of a man with a rifle.

Read more: Two men arrested, one in hospital after overnight standoff with Vancouver police

An overnight standoff with two men ensued.

At the time, police said one of the suspects was shot by a member of the Emergency Response Team when he “came out of a suite and with a firearm.”

New VPD neighbourhood team sees 300 calls in 11 days – Nov 13, 2020

He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

On Friday, police said Matthew Venn, 32, and Martin Partel, 31, had been charged in the incident.

Venn is facing two counts of uttering threats, two counts of assault with a weapon and one count of use of an imitation firearm while committing an offence.

Read more: Man dies after being shot by police on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Partel is facing a single count each of uttering threat and assault with a weapon, along with a charge of possessing a weapon for dangerous purposes and a count of use of an imitation firearm while committing an offence.

Both men have been released from custody pending a February court appearance.

The Independent Investigations Office, which probes incidents of serious injury or death following interactions with police, is also investigating.

