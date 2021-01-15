Menu

Health

83 new coronavirus cases, 4 additional deaths confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted January 15, 2021 2:57 pm
What Ontario residents can and cannot do under the stay-at-home order has been a major talking point, as has enforcement powers given to police.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 83 new coronavirus cases and four additional COVID-19-related deaths in the region on Friday.

That brings the local total number of cases up to 4,592, including 86 deaths.

On Thursday, there were 1,437 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the region. There have been 11,189 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine administered in total.

Read more: 8 staff members test COVID-19-positive at OPP headquarters

Of the region’s new COVID-19 cases, 35 are in Barrie while 19 are in Bradford, six are in Innisfil and six are in New Tecumseth.

The rest of the new cases are in Clearview, Gravenhurst, Huntsville, Midland, Orillia, Oro-Medonte, Penetanguishene, Ramara and Wasaga Beach.

Of the region’s total 4,592 COVID-19 cases, 72 per cent — or 3,295 — have recovered, while 36 people are in hospital.

According to the health unit, more than 420 people have received both of the required doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Moreover, about half of the region’s long-term care residents have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Read more: Ontario reports 100 new coronavirus deaths, some unaccounted for during data cleanup

There are currently 21 novel coronavirus outbreaks in the region — at 13 institutional settings, four workplaces, three congregate settings and one community setting.

On Friday, Ontario reported 2,998 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 231,308, including 5,289 deaths.

