East Hamilton residence that caught fire had no smoke alarms: OFM

Ontario’s fire marshal’s office (OFM) says there were no working smoke detectors or CO alarms at a residence in Hamilton’s lower east end that caught fire on Thursday morning.

A spokesperson for the OFM says the investigation into the cause of the blaze which started before 5 a.m. Jan. 14 is ongoing.

Investigators have confirmed the fire started in a second-floor room, with most of the fire damage contained to the second storey.

Damage is estimated to be around $250,000 which includes water damage, according to Hamilton fire.

Two people had to be rescued by firefighters from the two-and-a-half storey residence on Lloyd Street between Barton Street East and Gage Avenue North when one became trapped on the second floor and another on the first floor.

Both were sent to hospital along with a third person, all suffering from burns and smoke inhalation, according to Hamilton paramedics.

A 30-year-old man was transported in critical condition.

One firefighter involved in the rescue was also transported to the hospital as a precaution for a “heat-related condition.”

In all, five people were evacuated from the home.

