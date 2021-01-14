2 people rescued from house fire in Central Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

Two people were rescued from a house fire in Hamilton’s lower end on Thursday morning, according to firefighters.

The blaze started at home on Lloyd Street not far from Barton Street East and Gage Avenue North.

Hamilton fire say they arrived at the scene after 5 a.m. and began an “aggressive search and rescue operation” upon learning that two people were trapped in the two-and-a-half storey residence.

Crews are working at a structure fire at 8 Lloyd St. 2 residents have been rescued by firefighters and transported to hospital. 5 others self evacuated. 1 firefighter has been taken to hospital for heat related injury. Fire is under control and overhaul is in progress pic.twitter.com/OgTq6UgEnA — Hamilton Fire Dept (@HamiltonFireDep) January 14, 2021

One person was rescued on the second floor and another on the first, according to fire chief Dave Cunliffe.

“Both people were provided immediate medical care by firefighters and paramedics and then transported to hospital,” Cunliffe said.

One firefighter involved in the rescue was also transported to the hospital as a precaution for a “heat-related condition,” according to Cunliffe.

In all, five people were evacuated from the home.

The Office of the Fire Marshal has been called to investigate.

Hamilton fire has assessed damages to be in excess of $250,000.

