Canada

2 people rescued from house fire in Central Hamilton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted January 14, 2021 9:25 am
File photo of a Hamilton fire truck.
File photo of a Hamilton fire truck. Lisa Polewski / 900 CHML

Two people were rescued from a house fire in Hamilton’s lower end on Thursday morning, according to firefighters.

The blaze started at home on Lloyd Street not far from Barton Street East and Gage Avenue North.

Hamilton fire say they arrived at the scene after 5 a.m. and began an “aggressive search and rescue operation” upon learning that two people were trapped in the two-and-a-half storey residence.

One person was rescued on the second floor and another on the first, according to fire chief Dave Cunliffe.

Crown suggests former Hamilton paramedic on trial participated 'in a dangerous lift'

“Both people were provided immediate medical care by firefighters and paramedics and then transported to hospital,”  Cunliffe said.

One firefighter involved in the rescue was also transported to the hospital as a precaution for a “heat-related condition,” according to Cunliffe.

In all, five people were evacuated from the home.

The Office of the Fire Marshal has been called to investigate.

Hamilton fire has assessed damages to be in excess of $250,000.

Hamilton news Hamilton Fire barton street east Dave Cunliffe gage avenue north lloyd street fire in central hamilton fire on lloyd street rescue in hamilton
