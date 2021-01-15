Menu

Health

Vaughan closes several outdoor amenities amid new COVID-19 provincial restrictions

By Jessica Patton Global News
Click to play video 'Vaughan closes several outdoor activities to curb spread of Covid-19' Vaughan closes several outdoor activities to curb spread of Covid-19
WATCH ABOVE: All outdoor skating rinks, toboggan hills and dog parks in the city of Vaughan have been temporarily closed as a precaution to attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19. Sean O’Shea has more.

The City of Vaughan says it has shut down outdoor skating rinks, toboggan hills and dog parks “effective immediately” in attempt to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The Ontario government implemented a stay-at-home order which came into effect Thursday and declared a second state of emergency amid a continuing increase in COVID-19 cases in the province.

Read more: Ontario reports 100 new coronavirus deaths, some unaccounted for during data cleanup

The City said the decision was made “as part of [a] disciplined, responsible and measured approach to COVID-19,” in a press release Friday.

The closures are taking place at the following city centres and parks:

  • The skating rinks at Chancellor Community Centre,
  • Dufferin Clark Community Centre,
  • Father E. Bulfon Community Centre,
  • Garnet A. Williams Community Centre
  • Vellore Village Community Centre;
  • the toboggan hill at North Maple Regional Park;
  • the dog park at 299 Racco Parkway.
Read more: Police can’t randomly stop people under coronavirus stay-at-home order, Ontario government says

The press release said open trails will remain available for use, but reminded residents to continue to adhere to public health guidelines and safety measures.

The City also said enforcement and education efforts will be increased across Vaughan.

