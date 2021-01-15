Vaughan closes several outdoor amenities amid new COVID-19 provincial restrictions

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Vaughan says it has shut down outdoor skating rinks, toboggan hills and dog parks “effective immediately” in attempt to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The Ontario government implemented a stay-at-home order which came into effect Thursday and declared a second state of emergency amid a continuing increase in COVID-19 cases in the province.

The City said the decision was made “as part of [a] disciplined, responsible and measured approach to COVID-19,” in a press release Friday.

The closures are taking place at the following city centres and parks:

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The skating rinks at Chancellor Community Centre,

Dufferin Clark Community Centre,

Father E. Bulfon Community Centre,

Garnet A. Williams Community Centre

Vellore Village Community Centre;

the toboggan hill at North Maple Regional Park;

the dog park at 299 Racco Parkway.

Story continues below advertisement

The press release said open trails will remain available for use, but reminded residents to continue to adhere to public health guidelines and safety measures.

The City also said enforcement and education efforts will be increased across Vaughan.