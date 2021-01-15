Search for woman on North Shore Mountains continues

Send this page to someone via email

An all out search is underway on Vancouver’s North Shore mountains for a woman who’s gone missing.

North Shore Rescue is using a helicopter and ground teams with night vision-goggles to look for the woman who was last known to be in the St. Mark’s Peak area of Cypress.

She’s in her twenties, and had been hiking the Howe Sound Crest trail by herself, when she got lost and phoned her boyfriend in Toronto for help around 3:30 Thursday afternoon.

It’s believed she’s also from back east, and has little experience hiking in B.C. mountains.

Story continues below advertisement

1:40 The search continues this weekend in Manning Park for a missing man The search continues this weekend in Manning Park for a missing man – Oct 18, 2020