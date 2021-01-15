Menu

Canada

Search for woman on North Shore Mountains continues

By John Copsey Global News
Posted January 15, 2021 4:47 am
North Shore Rescue teams are searching by land and air for the lost woman, described as an Asian woman in her 20s from eastern Canada.
North Shore Rescue teams are searching by land and air for the lost woman, described as an Asian woman in her 20s from eastern Canada.

An all out search is underway on Vancouver’s North Shore mountains for a woman who’s gone missing.

Read more: North Shore Rescue accidentally finds lost hikers on first-ever night-vision test flight

North Shore Rescue is using a helicopter and ground teams with night vision-goggles to look for the woman who was last known to be in the St. Mark’s Peak area of Cypress.

She’s in her twenties, and had been hiking the Howe Sound Crest trail by herself, when she got lost and phoned her boyfriend in Toronto for help around 3:30 Thursday afternoon.

Read more: Missing Toronto hikers safe after cold, wet night on Grouse Mountain

It’s believed she’s also from back east, and has little experience hiking in B.C. mountains.

The search continues this weekend in Manning Park for a missing man
The search continues this weekend in Manning Park for a missing man – Oct 18, 2020
