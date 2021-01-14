B.C. health officials to provide live Thursday COVID-19 update

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia health officials are scheduled to provide their latest update on the province’s COVID-19 response at 3 p.m. PT, Thursday.

Earlier Thursday, Premier John Horgan said the province was getting legal advice on whether it could stop non-essential travellers from coming to the province.

On Wednesday, B.C. reported 519 new cases and a dozen deaths, while the number of active cases in the province dipped below 5,000 for the first time since Nov. 9.

The seven-day moving average for test positivity for B.C. remained at 6.6 per cent, as of Tuesday, though in the Norther Health region it was as high as 16.6 per cent.

