Health

B.C. health officials to provide live Thursday COVID-19 update

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 14, 2021 5:08 pm
Click to play video 'Premier Horgan says B.C. government will seek legal advice on non-essential travel' Premier Horgan says B.C. government will seek legal advice on non-essential travel
WATCH: Premier Horgan says B.C. government will seek legal advice on non-essential travel.

British Columbia health officials are scheduled to provide their latest update on the province’s COVID-19 response at 3 p.m. PT, Thursday.

Global News will stream the briefing live here and on our Facebook page and carry it on BC1.

Read more: Releasing more data around First Nations COVID-19 cases won’t combat racism: B.C. officials

Earlier Thursday, Premier John Horgan said the province was getting legal advice on whether it could stop non-essential travellers from coming to the province.

On Wednesday, B.C. reported 519 new cases and a dozen deaths, while the number of active cases in the province dipped below 5,000 for the first time since Nov. 9.

The seven-day moving average for test positivity for B.C. remained at 6.6 per cent, as of Tuesday, though in the Norther Health region it was as high as 16.6 per cent.

Click to play video 'B.C. health officials roll out updated COVID-19 vaccine timeline' B.C. health officials roll out updated COVID-19 vaccine timeline
B.C. health officials roll out updated COVID-19 vaccine timeline
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In Canadabc coronavirusBonnie Henrybc covidcoronavirus cases bccoronavirus deaths bc
