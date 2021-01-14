Premier John Horgan to hold first media availability of 2021

Send this page to someone via email

Premier John Horgan is scheduled to hold his first media availability of 2021 on Thursday morning.

The press conference, scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. PT, will be broadcast live on Globalnews.ca, CKNW, BC1 and the Global BC Facebook page.

Horgan is expected to take questions on topics such as the supply of the COVID-19 vaccine, when more doses will arrive, and the delivery of the B.C. Recovery Benefit.

0:52 B.C. health officials roll out updated COVID-19 vaccine timeline B.C. health officials roll out updated COVID-19 vaccine timeline

More than one million people have already received the payment meant to help offset the impact of the pandemic, according to the government, but there are still about 500,000 outstanding applications.

