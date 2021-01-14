Menu

Politics

Premier John Horgan to hold first media availability of 2021

By Amy Judd Global News
British Columbia Premier John Horgan will hold his first media availability of 2021 on Thursday and is expected to take questions on topics such as the supply of the COVID-19 vaccine, when more doses will arrive, and the delivery of the B.C. Recovery Benefit.

Premier John Horgan is scheduled to hold his first media availability of 2021 on Thursday morning.

The press conference, scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. PT, will be broadcast live on Globalnews.ca, CKNW, BC1 and the Global BC Facebook page.

Horgan is expected to take questions on topics such as the supply of the COVID-19 vaccine, when more doses will arrive, and the delivery of the B.C. Recovery Benefit.

Click to play video 'B.C. health officials roll out updated COVID-19 vaccine timeline' B.C. health officials roll out updated COVID-19 vaccine timeline
B.C. health officials roll out updated COVID-19 vaccine timeline

More than one million people have already received the payment meant to help offset the impact of the pandemic, according to the government, but there are still about 500,000 outstanding applications.

Read more: B.C. government asks for patience amid recovery benefit application backlog

CoronavirusCOVID-19bc coronaviruscovid-19 bcJohn HorganCoronavirus BCJohn Horgan media availabilityJohn Horgan press conference
