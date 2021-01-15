Ritchie community league launches neighbourhood subscription service

Send this page to someone via email

A community league in Edmonton is hoping to help residents and businesses by providing a subscription service to the neighbourhood.

Ritchie Community League volunteer Seghan McDonald said the community league created the initiative to raise funds for the league.

“We had to find a way to build revenue for our community leagues so we can continue to serve members,” she said. Tweet This

Subscription tiers range from $7 a month to $200 a month — featuring discounts to local businesses, apparel and experiences.

All seven tiers will give participants the Ritchie discount card.

“I think that’s the most exciting perk,” the community engagement director said. “We got to partner with a bunch of local businesses.”

McDonald said about 20 businesses within and outside the Ritchie community are participating in “The Crew” initiative.

Story continues below advertisement

2:04 Edmonton’s Ritchie neighbourhood is evolving Edmonton’s Ritchie neighbourhood is evolving – Aug 10, 2017

The most affordable tier includes a community league membership and Ritchie-themed apparel.

The highest tier includes a free community hall rental, a chef’s table experience at a local spot and free admission to community tours.

With no events or rental opportunities, this is how the league will fund projects like upgrades to its community hall.

“It’s decades and decades old. We’ve got some sinking foundation. It’s a project we’ve been working on,” McDonald said.

The service also encourages people to shop hyper local during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It gets people out and about in their own neighbourhood and I think that’s really important,” she said. “I think it benefits everybody together.”

Story continues below advertisement

She said other community league volunteers are considering if this could be a city-wide initiative.

“Maybe when you sign up to any community league, you could get those discounts anywhere in the city,” McDonald said.

According to McDonald, you don’t need to be a resident of the Ritchie community to purchase a subscription.