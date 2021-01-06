COVID-19: Capacity limits in place as neighbourhood rinks open at Peterborough parks

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Peterborough is urging people to following public health guidelines as neighbourhood rinks open in city parks.

Many of the rinks are created and maintained by volunteers and the city expects to see 29 open, weather permitting. The city says it worked with Peterborough Public Health to develop guidelines for the safe use of the rinks amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The city said rinks will have capacity limits to ensure adequate space for physical distancing of at least two metres (six feet). Organized play such as hockey games or shinny hockey is not permitted.

“Neighbourhood rinks are for casual recreational use only,” the city said.

The city said that the rinks are “use at your own risk,” and that wearing a mask or face covering is recommended. All children/dependents must be accompanied by a competent adult/guardian.

Thanks to the dedication of neighbourhood volunteers, these parks currently have rinks:

⛸️ Centennial Pk

⛸️ Earlwood Pk

⛸️ Farmcrest Pk

⛸️ Golfview Heights Pk

⛸️ Hastings Pk

⛸️Mapleridge Pk

⛸️ Roper Pk (two)

⛸️University Heights Pkhttps://t.co/mLe8khBaOK pic.twitter.com/PKraf0FSzT — City of Peterborough (@CityPtbo) January 5, 2021

Dr. Rosana Salvaterra, the health unit’s medical officer of health, said maintaining physical distancing at the outdoor rinks — along with any toboggan hill — is crucial.

“While we are encouraging outdoor activity, unless we can prevent crowding at our outdoor rinks and toboggan hills, we will see transmission of COVID-19 occurring at those sites,” she said.

She said she’s urging everyone to respect the capacity limits at rinks and hills.

“If a rink or hill is at capacity, please look for another spot or come back at another time,” she said.

Salvaterra said there will be increased monitoring and enforcement of outdoor ice rinks and hills beginning this week.

“If I do not see better adherence, I will have no other option but to order these areas closed, until the outbreak is better controlled.” Tweet This

The city said ongoing non-compliance with public health measures at neighbourhood park rinks “may result in their closure.”

Updates on locations and opening of park rinks will be posted on the city’s website.

“Please always follow public health measures, including respecting physical distancing guidelines,” the city said. “Do not congregate with people who are not from your household around neighbourhood rinks.”

