Interactive maps help Edmonton trick-or-treaters find neighbourhood candy

A number of community leagues in Edmonton have designed virtual maps that show which houses are handing out candy this year.

Knottwood Community League created a version that lets residents drop a pin and plug in exactly what’s happening at their house for Halloween.

“It’s a step-by-step process on the map to say if you’re handing out candy, how you’re handing out candy safely or if you are just having a display up for people to come to and visit,” said Thomas Shaw, Knottwood league’s president.

The maps have shown up on various community league websites — including Oliver and Forest Terrace Heights — as people work to find a way to make the spooky season a bit easier to navigate during COVID-19.

“People are worried about where to go. They are worried about disturbing others or making others nervous. To be able to have a map like this is fantastic. It’ll help be a guide,” Shaw said. Tweet This

Many residents in Knottwood were eager to let kids in the neighbourhood know they were ready to greet them on Oct. 31.

“It’s enjoyable for us adults to see the kids happy and just enjoying the day,” said Jamie Wichart.

Wichart built a candy chute in the doorway and added that information to his pin on the map.

His daughter, Emma, said she is aware of the map and thinks it’s pretty useful “because some houses aren’t giving away candy this year.”

The map is also designed to help neighbours get to know their community.

“We didn’t realize how many houses took Halloween this seriously,” Martie Lalonde said. “It’s fun to tour around and see who enjoys it as much as we do.”

“We do this because we love the place we live,” Shaw said. “For us, bringing people together is really at the heart of it all.”