Pool hall tournament and Halloween party lead to COVID-19 outbreak in Saint-Hyacinthe

Send this page to someone via email

Public health is asking any customers who frequented Dooly’s pool hall in Saint-Hyacinthe on Oct. 14 and 15 to be tested for COVID-19.

“A pool tournament and a Halloween party during which physical distancing was not respected took place at this establishment,” said the public health department of Montérégie in a statement published Monday morning.

At least four people have contracted the virus and dozens more are awaiting test results.

READ MORE: Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu bingo hall goers urged to get tested for COVID-19

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“It is therefore possible that people present at Dooly’s may have contracted the disease without even having taken part in the pool tournament or the Halloween party,” public health said.

Bars in Saint-Hyacinthe shut down on Oct. 16 after the entire Montérégie region became a novel coronavirus red zone, which is the maximum alert level in Quebec.

Story continues below advertisement

A walk-in screening clinic is in place at Pavillon La Coop. An appointment can be made by contacting 1-877-644-4545.

Dooly’s pool hall told Canadian Press in the early afternoon that its manager, André Blais, was not available to answer questions.

2:13 Montreal unveils measures to boost local holiday shopping during COVID-19 crisis Montreal unveils measures to boost local holiday shopping during COVID-19 crisis