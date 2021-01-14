Canada’s only mouth-blown, hand-cut crystal maker closing permanently

Send this page to someone via email

NovaScotian Crystal announced on Thursday it will be shutting its doors for good after a difficult nine months of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are not able to envision a sustainable business in the foreseeable future,” the company said in a release.

Disheartened, the company says it lost business from its retail showroom. The biggest blow came from the loss of cruise ship visitors and tourists in the summer, once provincial borders closed and cruise ship season was cancelled.

“Restrictions on our business also severely curtailed our production capacity,” the release read.

“Despite producing a world-class product, the hope of an improving economy, and a longstanding and supportive customer base, the current obstacles cannot be overcome.”

Canada’s last maker of mouth-blown and hand-cut crystal has been in Halifax for over 20 years. The company was started when a group of Irish immigrants brought the craft to Nova Scotia.

NovaScotian Crystal now has 37 employees, which the company described as dedicated craftsmen.

“Our staff has introduced countless customers to the world of NovaScotian Crystal and we’re forever grateful for the relentless hard work, passion, and love that they have brought to their roles,” the release read.

Closing the store, the company said, is the responsible choice.

As of Thursday, it’s planning on closing at the end of February. Until then, the makers will keep fulfilling customer orders received.

“Customers may have collections they will want to complete, and we will do our utmost, with available resources, to fulfill these,” the release read.

The company said it thanks its loyal clients and hopes to sell its remaining inventory.

“We have heard so many stories of your favorite pieces, your first collections, the gifts you’ve given and received — and everything in between,” it said.

“We feel incredibly privileged to have been able to do this for and with those who share our love of this art and craft.”

Storing With Care 🧡 We recommend that you store your glasses upright, never upside down. This way you are less likely to chip the rims. And with frequent use of your pieces, you'll never allow dust enough time to accumulate! #crystalmoments pic.twitter.com/d34tTvm1zB — NovaScotian Crystal (@NSCrystal) January 14, 2021