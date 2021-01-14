Menu

Sports

Games ‘unlikely’ to resume before the end of March: Saskatchewan Hockey Association

By David Giles Global News
Posted January 14, 2021 3:42 pm
The Saskatchewan Hockey Association says it may be the end of March before it returns to play.
The Saskatchewan Hockey Association says it may be the end of March before it returns to play.

It could be another two months before the Saskatchewan Hockey Association (SHA) can return to gameplay.

The SHA said it was informed during a call Wednesday with the government’s business response team (BRT) that a return to gameplay will not happen for at least four weeks.

Read more: Western Hockey League teams still waiting, weighing options

The organization said it was informed that a return to gameplay is unlikely before the end of March.

“This certainly was not the news that the SHA, nor all other winter sports was expecting,” the SHA said Thursday in a statement.

“With the current rate of positive (COVID-19) cases per 100,000 people placing Saskatchewan near the top in Canada, the likelihood of things changing before the end of March is looking bleak.”

Coronavirus: Western Hockey League teams still waiting, weighing options

The SHA’s call with the BRT took place one day after the province extended its current public health order until at least Jan. 29.

Under the order, all team sports, including amateur and recreation leagues, are suspended.

The exception is athletes 18 years of age and younger. They are able to practise in groups of eight or fewer provided there is three metres or more of physical distance between participants.

The SHA said it is currently reviewing the state of the game and will hold zone meetings within the next two weeks.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19HockeySaskatoon SportsRegina SportsSHAMinor HockeySaskatchewan Hockey Association
