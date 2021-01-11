Menu

Global News at 10 Saskatoon
January 11 2021 9:12pm
01:52

Two longtime coaches honoured with SMHA Coach of the Year Award

Garth Kuemper and Corey Young were the SMHA Coach of the Year Award Winners for the 2020 Season. Kuemper becoming the first ever two time winner.

