Global News at 10 Saskatoon January 11 2021 9:12pm 01:52 Two longtime coaches honoured with SMHA Coach of the Year Award Garth Kuemper and Corey Young were the SMHA Coach of the Year Award Winners for the 2020 Season. Kuemper becoming the first ever two time winner. Two longtime Saskatoon hockey coaches honoured with SMHA Coach of the Year award <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7570026/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7570026/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?