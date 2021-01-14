Dundas, Ont., couple win $1 million playing ENCORE

Send this page to someone via email

Saying “yes” to ENCORE has paid off for a couple from Dundas, Ont.

Carol and Joe Ridsdale matched all seven ENCORE numbers in exact order in the Dec. 26, 2020 LOTTARIO draw to win $1 million.

The couple, who are in their 50s, initially thought they had won $100,000 when they checked their ticket using the OLG Lottery App.

“I was having a frustrating morning and decided to stop what I was doing and check our lottery tickets,” said Carol. “I used the OLG Lottery App and when I saw Big Winner, I thought my phone was broken.”

She asked her husband to have a look at the ticket.

“I said, ‘I think we won something. Like, money. Like, lots of money. $100,000,'” said Joe.

When he took a closer look, Joe realized it was more.

“It’s more than $100,000 — it’s a million!” he said.

Carol said she couldn’t believe it and had to Google how many zeros were in a million dollars.

“Watching Carol’s reaction was priceless and one of the best parts of winning!” recalled Joe.

The couple plan to pay off their mortgage and invest in their retirement, which they will celebrate with a trip to Hawaii to mark their 30th wedding anniversary.