Fraserville football fan scores more than $58,000 on OLG Pools ticket

A Fraserville, Ont., man tackled a $58,000 lottery win thanks to his knowledge of football.

According to the OLG, Shawn Crowell claimed $58,691.50 on an OLG Pools card. Pools allows $5 per wager on each NFL matchup. The player in the group with the most correct picks wins or shares the prize pool.

“I’ve been playing Proline for 15 years and I decided to switch to Pools three years ago since the payout is larger,” Crowell said. “I am a huge football fan and I play every week.”

The 41-year-old married father of two knew said he was a winner while watching a football game, but he didn’t know how much he won.

“I still checked the ticket multiple times because I thought there was an error. I was shocked,” he said.

He plans to pay some bills and put some money aside for his children’s education and home improvements, the OLG said.

