HRM’s stop-work order to remain in place for partially demolished Ardmore Hall

Halifax Regional Municipality says its stop-work order related to the partially demolished Ardmore Hall, located on North Street in Halifax, remains in place.

“This order will not be lifted until the municipality is satisfied that the existing tenancy issue has been resolved by the parties involved,” reads a statement released Thursday.

On Sept. 25, 2020, the municipality said it had issued a demolition permit for the site following due diligence with municipal protocols.

Based on a number of tenant complaints, orders to fix some issues related to fire doors, water damage, heat and hot water were issued between Nov. 30 and Dec. 3,

Municipal building officials were later made aware on Dec. 4 that there was still a tenant residing in the building.

“Notice was given to the developer that the demolition permit would be revoked until the issue is resolved,” HRM stated.

Following an environmental assessment required as part of the demolition plan filed by the developer with the province of Nova Scotia, HRM said permission was granted to the developer to remove hazardous materials.

According to HRM, the developer is now taking the steps to ensure the site is safe and secure.

Once the residential tenancy issues are resolved, HRM said the stop-work order can be lifted and the demolition permit can be reactivated.

“No charges have been laid at this time as an investigation into the matter, by municipal building officials, is ongoing.”