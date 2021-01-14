Peterborough man arrested in vehicle break-in, credit card fraud investigations

A Peterborough man is facing fraud and theft charges after a resident notified police about a vehicle break-in Wednesday night.
According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 8:30 p.m., a resident reported seeing a man allegedly taking a wallet from their vehicle in the area of O’Carroll Avenue and Bethune Street. The suspect left the area on a bicycle.
A short time later, police learned the victim’s credit card had been used at a convenience store.
Police arrived in the area of the store and located the suspect.
Noah Eggleston, 23, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with fraudulent use of a credit card; theft under $5,000, possession of stolen property under $5,000; breach of probation to keep the peace; and breach of a release order.
Further investigation determined the accused was connected with an incident on Jan. 10 in the area of Hunter Street West and Park Street North in which a person attempted to stop a man from allegedly stealing their vehicle, police said. The victim suffered minor injuries that did not require medical attention.
Eggleston was additionally charged with assault, theft under $5,000 and breach of probation.
He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Thursday.
