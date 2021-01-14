Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Jan. 14

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Thursday.

Toronto experiences record population loss as more move away from city amid COVID-19 pandemic

Toronto has experienced a slower population growth as people choose to move away from the city amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to Statistics Canada.

As a whole, Statistics Canada said Canadians are choosing to move away from the country’s largest urban city centres and are setting up their homes in more suburban areas. The numbers being used by Statistics Canada are from July 1, 2019 to July 1, 2020.

Personal health, being able to work remotely and high cost of living are some of the most notables reasons as to why people are choosing to move outside of Toronto.

Toronto’s 2021 budget will rely heavily on federal, provincial aid amid COVID-19 pandemic

Toronto’s finances will continue to rely heavily on federal and provincial government for its 2021 budget and beyond, with $1.6 billion needed for supports this year.

The launch of Toronto’s budget process on Thursday came with a warning from the city’s budget chief that this will be among the hardest financial years in Toronto’s history.

Toronto’s $13.95 billion operating and rate supported budget will rely on $1.6 billion in federal and provincial supports. Chief Financial Officer Heather Taylor said $740 million has already been secured.

Emergency alert message for stay-at-home sent to Ontarians

The Ontario government has issued an emergency alert reminding Ontarians there is a stay-at-home order in effect amid surging coronavirus cases.

The alert was sent just after 10 a.m. Thursday through the Alert Ready broadcast system to all cellphones or devices connected to cellular networks as well as on broadcast to all TVs and radio stations.

The message read: “A stay-at-home order is in effect. Only leave home for essential purposes such as food, healthcare, exercise or work. It’s the law. Stay home, stay safe, save lives. Learn more at Ontario.ca/covidresponse.”

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported a total of 3,326 new cases on Thursday.

Of those:

968 were in Toronto

572 were in Peel Region

357 were in York Region

93 were in Durham Region

85 were in Halton Region

Ontario reports 3,326 new COVID-19 cases and 62 more deaths

Ontario is reporting 3,326 new cases of the coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 228,310.

The death toll in the province has risen to 5,189, after 62 more deaths were reported.

Resolved cases increased by 3,593 from the previous day. The government said 71,169 tests were processed in the last 24 hours.

Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,063 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which is an increase of 34 deaths. Ten virus-related deaths in total have been reported among staff.

There are 244 current outbreaks in homes, a decrease of five from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 1,603 active cases among long-term care residents and 1,297 active cases among staff — up by 61 cases and up by 19 cases, respectively, in the last day.

