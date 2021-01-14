Edmonton Oilers toppled by Vancouver Canucks in season opener

Send this page to someone via email

The Vancouver Canucks scored three third-period goals to down the Edmonton Oilers in the 2021 season opener Wednesday night at Rogers Place.

Vancouver’s Bo Horvat scored the only goal of the first period. He got in behind the Oilers’ defence, and his shot glanced off goaltender Mikko Koskinen and in.

Early in the second, Oilers forward Kailer Yamamoto stripped Canucks defenceman Olli Juolevi in the offensive zone. Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl took the puck and fed Yamamoto for a one-timer and the first Oilers goal of the season.

With 2:41 left in the frame, Vancouver’s Nils Hoglander banged in a rebound for his first NHL goal.

Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse tied it 10 seconds into the third. He took a cross-ice pass from Zack Kassian and went up high on Canucks netminder Braden Holtby. Vancouver went back in front 1:43 later with Adam Gaudette drilling a puck past Koskinen.

Vancouver forward Brock Boeser was left alone in front to make it 4-2 less than two minutes later.

Yamamoto was left alone in front with just over eight minutes to go but was robbed by Holtby. Boeser added his second of the night shortly after.

Adam Larsson gave the Oilers some life with a slapshot goal with 11:42 to go. However, Boeser added another one to seal the deal.

The Canucks ended up winning the game by a score of 5-3.

The two teams will go at it again Thursday night. The Faceoff Show on 630 CHED will start at 5:30 p.m. The game begins at 7 p.m.

