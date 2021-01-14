Kingston police look for suspected downtown parcel thief

Send this page to someone via email

Kingston police are looking for a man suspected of stealing delivery packages.

According to police, on New Year’s Day, a man was let into a downtown building by another tenant.

Once inside, police say he stole several deliveries waiting outside people’s doors.

The man was caught in the act on the building’s security cameras, police say.

Police have released images of the man hoping that someone may recognize him.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Const. Gobeil at 613-549-4660 ext. 6190 or via email at cgobeil@kingstonpolice.ca.

To provide tips anonymously, call the Kingston police general number at 613-549-4660 ext. 0.