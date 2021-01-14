Menu

Canada

Kingston police look for suspected downtown parcel thief

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted January 14, 2021 11:12 am
Kingston police are looking for this man, who they say stole several packages from a downtown apartment building.
Kingston police are looking for this man, who they say stole several packages from a downtown apartment building. Kingston police

Kingston police are looking for a man suspected of stealing delivery packages.

According to police, on New Year’s Day, a man was let into a downtown building by another tenant.

Read more: ‘Tis the season for porch pirates: How to avoid package theft this holiday season

Once inside, police say he stole several deliveries waiting outside people’s doors.

The man was caught in the act on the building’s security cameras, police say.

Police have released images of the man hoping that someone may recognize him.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Const. Gobeil at 613-549-4660 ext. 6190 or via email at cgobeil@kingstonpolice.ca.

To provide tips anonymously, call the Kingston police general number at 613-549-4660 ext. 0.

