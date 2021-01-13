‘A huge risk to the community:’ Durham Region police investigate targeted Ajax, Ont., shootings

Send this page to someone via email

Durham police have set up a command post in hopes of finding out who’s responsible for firing gunshots at an Ajax home twice in under a week.

More than 25 back-to-back gun shots fired from a passing vehicle are heard on surveillance video from January 10th obtained by Global News.

Days earlier on January 7th, another shooting targeted the same home on Gamble Drive in Ajax.

“This is obviously a huge risk to the community,” said DRPS Insp. Mitch Martin.

“A baby inside the residence 10 months of age had a bullet whistle over the baby’s head.”

No one in the home was injured. Police have increased their presence in the neighbourhood and continue to canvas as they try to find answers. Officers say while the family of the home is cooperating with the investigation, there’s no word on a motive behind the shootings.

“Whether it’s targeting one person in the house or not, anybody in that house could have been killed with that many rounds being fired,” Martin said.

Investigators say the Jan. 7 shooting involved a light-coloured SUV that was found torched hours later in Markham. They say they have surveillance video showing the suspects being picked up by a Mercedes with a sunroof.

The second incident on the 10th is believed to have involved a dark-colour sedan. Officers are now working with Peel, York and Toronto police to track down the suspects, who they describe as “brazen” for shooting at the home a second time.

Officers say by coincidence, Gamble Drive was also the scene of a vehicle arson last week. However, they say it’s believed that incident was not related.

Meanwhile, police are asking residents to be vigilant for the time being.

“Their disregard for safety by firing so many rounds in a community is that you have to be wary and conscientious of your surroundings in this particular situation,” Martin said.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have additional surveillance video to contact them.

