B.C. teen starts hockey petition: ‘If Sidney Crosby can play, why can’t I?’

Cassidy Bank’s life revolves around hockey.

“I just love the sport,” the 14-year-old from Kelowna, B.C., told Global News.

“There’s so much drive and competitiveness, and it’s aggressive, and that’s just what I live for.”

Not surprisingly, when the puck finally drops on the NHL’s abbreviated COVID-19 season, Bank will be glued to the TV, watching her beloved Ottawa Senators.

“I love the NHL. I’m so excited to sit on my couch, with my family, and cheer them on,” said Bank, who hopes to earn a hockey university scholarship.

But in light of the NHL returning to action, the captain of Kelowna’s female bantam ‘A’ Rockets has one simple question for B.C.’s provincial health officer:

“Please tell me why Sidney Crosby can play hockey and I can’t,” Bank said.

Knowing she probably wasn’t going to get an answer from Dr. Bonnie Henry, Bank made a sign with that exact question on it.

“I attached it to one of my old sticks,” said Bank.

The teen then headed to Costco and Walmart during the weekend to gather petition signatures. It’s a one-person protest of B.C.’s current public health order, which allows teams to practice, but prevents them from playing games.

“She wanted to have it out there and have people sign it and see who really agrees with her,” said Sheldon Bank, Cassidy’s father.

Sheldon said he was shocked by the amount of attention that a photo of his daughter’s protest garnered on social media.

According to Sheldon, they’ve had more than 7,000 likes on Twitter and more than 2,000 retweets.

But despite the support, Cassidy says her petition, with its 300 to 400 signatures, will probably stay in her room.

However, her question for public health officials still stands. “Please, let me play; that’s all I am asking. I’m not asking for anything else,” Cassidy pleaded. “I go to school with these kids, it’s not a big difference on the ice or in the classroom.”