Coronavirus vaccines on the way for homeless Montrealers, public health says

As the health crisis deepens, some of Montreal’s homeless population will be vaccinated against the novel coronavirus.

Dr. Mylene Drouin, the city’s public health director, announced the measure during an update Wednesday on the progressing second wave amid rising COVID-19 cases among those who live on the streets.

There have been 172 cases since the beginning of December 2020 among homeless Montrealers and the workers who help them, she said. There are currently eight active outbreaks and an epidemiological investigation is underway.

“These outbreaks are difficult to control,” she said.

When it comes to vaccination, Drouin didn’t provide an exact number but said doses will be given to a “small group” of homeless people starting this week.

Quebec’s vaccination campaign has been centred on priority groups: residents in long-term care homes and the health-care workers on the front lines of the pandemic.

But four major organizations devoted to fighting homelessness in Montreal issued a plea Tuesday to secure doses for people who live on the street and the workers who assist them.

The Old Brewery Mission, Welcome Hall Mission, Maison du Père and Accueil Bonneau have called on the Quebec government to step in and protect the homeless population.

