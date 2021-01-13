Manitoba health officials give coronavirus update

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials in Manitoba will give an update on the province’s ongoing fight against COVID-19 Wednesday.

Dr. Jazz Atwal, acting deputy chief provincial public health officer, has scheduled a 12:30 p.m. press conference along with Dr. Joss Reimer, medical officer of health and a member of Manitoba’s COVID-19 Vaccine Implementation Task Force.

Global News will stream the event live in this story.

1:31 Manitobans part of national COVID-19 study Manitobans part of national COVID-19 study

Manitoba reported 92 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, the first the time province’s list of daily new infections has fallen below 100 since mid-October.

Story continues below advertisement

But health officials also reported eight additional deaths Tuesday, including four connected to ongoing outbreaks at personal care homes.

Since March 748 Manitobans with COVID-19 have died, and the province has recorded 26,540 cases of the virus.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

Story continues below advertisement

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.