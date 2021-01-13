Peterborough Regional Health Centre reopens radiation treatment facility after upgrades

Send this page to someone via email

The radiation treatment facility at Peterborough Regional Health reopened on Monday after being closed for upgrades

In August 2020, the hospital announced the facility would be closed during the fall and early winter months to replace a medical linear accelerator (LINAC) — technology used for external beam radiation treatments for patients with cancer. The LINAC delivers high-energy X-rays or electrons to a tumour, destroying cancer cells while sparing surrounding tissue.

Beginning in September, PRHC cancer patients travelled to Oshawa to receive treatment at the Durham Regional Cancer Centre at Lakeridge Health.

“We are pleased to welcome patients back to PRHC for their radiation treatments this week,” said Brenda Weir, PRHC’s vice-president of regional programs.

“The new LINAC has been made possible through our partnership with Durham Regional Cancer Centre at Lakeridge Health. Regular renewal of our equipment and technology helps us to maintain high-quality care for patients, and to keep PRHC’s radiation treatment facility consistent with a provincial standard of care.”

Kirsten Burgomaster, Central East Regional Cancer Program’s interim regional vice-president, said that “ensuring cancer patients are well-supported at every stage of their treatment journey is the goal of the Durham Regional Cancer Centre at Lakeridge Health and indeed all members of the Central East Regional Cancer Program.”

“The exceptional collaboration between Lakeridge Health and PRHC showcases this commitment and contributes to the continued delivery of safe, high-quality cancer care across the region,” Burgomaster said.

The radiation facility opened at PRHC in 2013 and has served more than 2,000 patients, according to the Peterborough Regional Health Centre Foundation, whose Closer Campaign helped raise more than $3.4 million for the more than $8-million project.

“We are excited about this further provincial investment into state-of-the-art radiation technology that will ensure patients in our community continue to receive the best cancer care possible, closer to home.”

