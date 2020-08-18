Cancer patients to receive treatment in Durham during upgrades to PRHC’s radiation facility

Send this page to someone via email

Construction to replace a key tool at Peterborough Regional Health Centre’s radiation treatment facility will begin this fall, meaning patients will receive treatment in Durham in the interim.

On Tuesday, the hospital — in partnership with Lakeridge Health in Oshawa and Ontario Health — confirmed that the linear accelerator in the radiation treatment facility will be replaced this fall.

In February the hospital initially announced plans about the project.

The hospital says a medical linear accelerator (LINAC) is most commonly used for external beam radiation treatments for patients with cancer. The LINAC delivers high-energy X-rays or electrons to a tumour that destroy cancer cells while sparing surrounding tissue.

Following six months of installation and upgrades, the new LINAC is expected to be in place, and the radiation facility reopened, in winter 2021, the hospital said.

Brenda Weir, the hospital’s vice-president of regional programs and chief nursing executive, said PRHC is “thrilled” to be working with its regional and provincial partners for the upgrade.

“Regular renewal of our equipment and technology helps us to maintain high-quality care for patients in Peterborough and the surrounding communities, and to keep PRHC’s radiation treatment facility consistent with a provincial standard of care,” she said.

Since opening in 2013, PRHC’s radiation facility has served more than 2,000 patients.

During the project, patients who normally receive treatment at PRHC will instead receive it at the Durham Regional Cancer Centre at Lakeridge Health.

“The Durham Regional Cancer Centre at Lakeridge Health welcomes patients from Peterborough and the surrounding area and is ready to deliver the same high-quality radiation treatment and care that they would expect to receive at PHC,” said Kirsten Burgomaster, Central East Regional Cancer Program’s interim regional vice-president.

“Through our strong partnership, Peterborough Regional Health Centre and Lakeridge Health will ensure that cancer patients are well-supported at every stage of their treatment journey.”

