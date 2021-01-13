Menu

Entertainment

Neil Young pens pleading essay on Capitol riot: ‘We don’t need this hate’

By Chris Jancelewicz Global News
Click to play video 'U.S. Capitol riot: Arnold Schwarzenegger blasts Trump as ‘worst president ever’ while holding Conan the Barbarian’s sword' U.S. Capitol riot: Arnold Schwarzenegger blasts Trump as ‘worst president ever’ while holding Conan the Barbarian’s sword
WATCH: Former governor of California and Hollywood film star Arnold Schwarzenegger released a video on Twitter in response to last weeks deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Neil Young
Neil Young performs in Amsterdam on July 10, 2019. Paul Bergen/Redferns

Canadian rock legend Neil Young has written an emotional, pleading essay about last week’s Capitol riot, blaming social media and President Donald Trump for the discord in the United States.

“Sadness and compassion hit me last night as I watched fellow Americans telling their stories,” the 75-year-old musician wrote.

Story continues below advertisement

“We don’t need this hate,” he continued. “We need discussions and solutions. Respect for one another’s beliefs. Not hatred.”

Read more: Arnold Schwarzenegger speaks out on Capitol riot: ‘President Trump is a failed leader’

He made reference to the blatantly apparent difference between police reaction and enforcement during the Capitol riot and the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests in Washington, D.C.

“I was devastated to see the double standard,” he wrote, posting his essay to the Neil Young Archives. “The way people were treated in the Black Lives Matter demonstrations compared to the other day. There is no place here for white supremacy. People need each other to be truly free. Hatred will never find freedom.”

Young has long been critical of Trump, and until recently had a lawsuit against him for using his songs — without permission — during political rallies. But he didn’t reserve his distaste for the president alone; he also lashed out at social media as a whole, claiming it’s responsible for the unfixable division among people.

Trending Stories

Read more: Stephen Colbert furiously reacts to Capitol riot: ‘Have you had enough?’

“I was shocked to see the Confederate flag being waved inside the chamber; the destruction and disrespect,” he wrote. “But mostly I felt bad for the people. With social media, issues are turned into psychological weapons and used to gather hatred in support of one side or the other. This is what Donald J. Trump has as his legacy.”

Story continues below advertisement

“I feel empathy for the people who have been so manipulated and had their beliefs used as political weapons,” he continued. “I may be among them. I wish internet news was two-sided. Both sides represented on the same programs. Social media, at the hands of powerful people — influencers, amplifying lies and untruths, is crippling our belief system, turning us against one another. We are not enemies. We must find a way home.”

Click to play video 'U.S. Capitol riot: Thousands of National Guard troops lining streets in D.C. in lead-up to Biden inauguration' U.S. Capitol riot: Thousands of National Guard troops lining streets in D.C. in lead-up to Biden inauguration

The rampage through the halls of Congress sent lawmakers of both parties and Trump’s own vice president into hiding, as mobs of Trump supporters called for Mike Pence’s lynching for his role overseeing the vote count. The scene also undermined the hallmark of the republic — the peaceful transition of power. At least five people died, including one Capitol Police officer.

Read more: Rudy Giuliani faces expulsion from New York State Bar Association

Story continues below advertisement

Last week, Young became the latest musician to strike gold with his song catalogue, selling a 50 per cent stake in his music to a British investment company.

with files from The Associated Press

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Donald TrumpNeil YoungCapitol RiotNeil Young Donald Trumpdonald trump neil youngneil young capitol riotneil young essay
