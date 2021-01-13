Menu

Canada

Calgary mom shares $1M Lotto 6-49 win with her three daughters

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted January 13, 2021 9:13 am
Shelly Myers is sharing her $1M win win with her daughters Stephanie Myers, Suzanne Markie and Kari Johnston.
Western Canada Lottery Corporation handout

A Calgary woman who won $1 million on a Lotto 6-49 ticket says she is sharing her winnings with her three daughters.

Shelly Myers bought the ticket at a Lotto Express Kiosk inside Lake Bonavista Promenade.

She found out she won the Dec. 30 guaranteed prize draw while checking the winning numbers in the newspaper.

“I checked and rechecked the numbers before asking my grandson to check the numbers for me one more time,” Myers said. “I was sure I was misreading something — I never get all of the numbers.”

Myers said she called her daughters at work to tell them the good news.

“We all cried,” she said. “I think we were all in disbelief.

“It still doesn’t feel real.”

Myers is sharing her win with her daughters Stephanie Myers, Suzanne Markie and Kari Johnston.

“I always knew I would share any lottery win with my girls,” Myers said. “I’m so happy that I actually get to do it!”

All four women have different ideas for how to spend their windfall, including mortgage payments, home renovations and saving for the future.

However, Myers has one idea in mind for the family as a whole.

“As soon as it’s safe to travel, we’re all going to go to Disney World,” she said. “A family trip to the happiest place on earth.”

