Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Jan. 13

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Wednesday.

Peel Region seeing ‘holiday surge at worst time,’ says public health

Peel Public Health says Brampton and the region of Peel as a whole is experiencing a COVID-19 “holiday [case] surge at the worst time.”

Dr. Lawrence Loh, Peel Medical Officer of Health, said Brampton’s test positivity rate is at 17.4 per cent this week, up from 16.9 per cent last week. There is now 350.8 cases of coronavirus per 100,000, up from 278.9 last week.

Loh said, to put it in perspective, that the World Health Organization said positivity rates should be kept at around three per cent or less.

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported a total of 2,961 new cases on Wednesday.

Of those:

738 were in Toronto

536 were in Peel Region

219 were in York Region

119 were in Durham Region

88 were in Halton Region

Ontario is reporting 2,961 new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 224,984.

The death toll in the province has risen to 5,127, after 74 more deaths were reported.

The government said 50,931 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. Resolved cases increased by 3,392 from the previous day.

Total deaths in Ontario’s long-term care homes surpass 3,000 mark

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,029 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which is an increase of 34 deaths. Ten virus-related deaths in total have been reported among staff.

There are 249 current outbreaks in homes, which is unchanged from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 1,542 active cases among long-term care residents and 1,278 active cases among staff — down by 11 cases and up by 34 cases, respectively, in the last day.