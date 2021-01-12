Home intruder pulls gun on Okanagan homeowner, RCMP investigating

Early Friday morning, a man returned to his home in Vernon to find an intruder in his garage.
When the homeowner approached the unknown man, the intruder ‘produced a firearm’, according to police.
The suspect then fled the property, to a nearby black SUV, and made his escape.
“Front-line officers from the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to the area immediately,” said Const. Chris Terleski, a Vernon RCMP officer.
“Be assured, every effort is being made to identify and apprehend those responsible.”
The suspect was described to police as an Indigenous man, wearing black clothing, a black ball cap, and a bandana covering his face.
The home invasion took place on Mountridge Rd. on Friday, Jan. 8th, 2020 at around 8:20 a.m.
No one was injured in the incident.
Police are asking for anyone with information to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at (250) 545-7171.
Comments