Home intruder pulls gun on Okanagan homeowner, RCMP investigating

Early Friday morning, a man returned to his home in Vernon to find an intruder in his garage.

When the homeowner approached the unknown man, the intruder ‘produced a firearm’, according to police.

The suspect then fled the property, to a nearby black SUV, and made his escape.

“Front-line officers from the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to the area immediately,” said Const. Chris Terleski, a Vernon RCMP officer.

“Be assured, every effort is being made to identify and apprehend those responsible.”

The suspect was described to police as an Indigenous man, wearing black clothing, a black ball cap, and a bandana covering his face.

The home invasion took place on Mountridge Rd. on Friday, Jan. 8th, 2020 at around 8:20 a.m.

No one was injured in the incident.

Police are asking for anyone with information to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at (250) 545-7171.

