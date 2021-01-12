‘Aggressive dog’ shot, killed by police during bust at Strathroy-Caradoc home

Send this page to someone via email

A drug and weapons bust at a Strathroy-Caradoc home on Friday ended with one person charged and officers shooting and killing a dog that had been aggressive toward police, officials said.

Police had arrived at the home on Head Street North to execute a search warrant, obtained following the arrest of one of the home’s residents during a traffic stop.

It’s alleged police seized from the accused a replica pistol and revolver, shotgun ammunition, a butterfly knife, brass knuckles, four grams of crack cocaine valued at $400, an unspecified quantity of fentanyl, a digital scale, two cellphones, and other paraphernalia.

During the bust on Head Street, described as a “high-risk firearms related search warrant,” an aggressive Bull Mastiff Mix met officers in the entrance of the home, police said.

“For officer safety lethal force was exercised on the animal,” police said in a statement. Few other details have been released.

Police said six residents of the home, three adults and three youths, were inside the home at the time of the bust, and say several “accessible firearms,” other weapons, and drugs were seized.

Among the items police say they seized were a sawed off shotgun, 25 rounds of ammunition, a replica pistol, a throwing star, 21.2 grams of Fentanyl valued at $10,600, and 3.89 grams of Methamphetamines valued at $389.

A digital scale, $3,605 in cash, two expandable batons, and other drug paraphernalia were also seized, police said.

The accused, a 32-year-old Strathroy man, faces a laundry list of drug and weapons charges, including three counts of possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose; three counts of careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition; two counts of carrying a concealed weapon; and three counts of fail to comply with undertaking.

He remains in custody with a court date in London via audio on Jan. 14.

Police said their investigation was ongoing and anyone with information was asked to contact them at 519-245-1250 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).