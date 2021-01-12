Menu

Health

COVID-19 restrictions extended in Saskatchewan until Jan. 29

By David Giles Global News
Posted January 12, 2021 3:07 pm
Saskatchewan says its current public health order will remain in effect until Jan. 29.
Saskatchewan says its current public health order will remain in effect until Jan. 29. Liam Richards / The Canadian Press

Saskatchewan has extended its public health measures for another two weeks.

The order issued on Dec. 17 was set to expire on Friday.

The province said it will remain in effect until Jan. 29 due to current COVID-19 transmission rates.

Read more: Saskatchewan eyes extending public health rules as 412 new coronavirus cases reported

As of Tuesday, the seven-day average of new daily cases is 321, or 26.5 cases per 100,000 people — the highest transmission rate since the start of the pandemic.

Under the order, masks are required to be worn in all indoor public places.

Private indoor gatherings are limited to immediate household members, and only up to 10 people are able to gather outdoors, provided physical distancing can be maintained.

Among restrictions at restaurants and bars is a limit on seating to four people at a single table and cutting off alcohol sales at 10 p.m.

Retail services must operate at 50-per-cent capacity, while retail businesses over 20,000 square feet are limited to 25-per-cent capacity.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus outbreak at Saskatoon restaurant was potential superspreader event: SHA' Coronavirus outbreak at Saskatoon restaurant was potential superspreader event: SHA

Sports leagues and activities remain suspended, but athletes and dancers 18 years of age and younger are allowed to practice in groups of eight or fewer provided three metres of physical distancing can be maintained.

A maximum of 30 people are allowed to attend places of worship for events such as weddings, funerals, and baptismal services, but no food or drink may be present or served.

Indoor public banquets, conferences, wedding and funeral receptions in public venues are limited to 30 people, with no food or beverages allowed.

Visits to long-term care and personal care homes remain suspended except for compassionate reasons.

Read more: Coronavirus vaccines arrive in remote First Nations across Canada

Premier Scott Moe and the province’s chief medical health officer, Dr. Saqib Shahab, were scheduled to host a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

Global News will be livestreaming the event starting at 3 p.m. CT.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19SaskatchewanSaskatchewan CoronavirusSask PoliticsSaskatchewan Newssaskatchewan covid-19Scott MoeSask NDP
