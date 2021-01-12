COVID-19 restrictions extended in Saskatchewan until Jan. 29

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan has extended its public health measures for another two weeks.

The order issued on Dec. 17 was set to expire on Friday.

The province said it will remain in effect until Jan. 29 due to current COVID-19 transmission rates.

Read more: Saskatchewan eyes extending public health rules as 412 new coronavirus cases reported

As of Tuesday, the seven-day average of new daily cases is 321, or 26.5 cases per 100,000 people — the highest transmission rate since the start of the pandemic.

Under the order, masks are required to be worn in all indoor public places.

Private indoor gatherings are limited to immediate household members, and only up to 10 people are able to gather outdoors, provided physical distancing can be maintained.

Story continues below advertisement

Among restrictions at restaurants and bars is a limit on seating to four people at a single table and cutting off alcohol sales at 10 p.m.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Retail services must operate at 50-per-cent capacity, while retail businesses over 20,000 square feet are limited to 25-per-cent capacity.

Sports leagues and activities remain suspended, but athletes and dancers 18 years of age and younger are allowed to practice in groups of eight or fewer provided three metres of physical distancing can be maintained.

A maximum of 30 people are allowed to attend places of worship for events such as weddings, funerals, and baptismal services, but no food or drink may be present or served.

Indoor public banquets, conferences, wedding and funeral receptions in public venues are limited to 30 people, with no food or beverages allowed.

Story continues below advertisement

Visits to long-term care and personal care homes remain suspended except for compassionate reasons.

Read more: Coronavirus vaccines arrive in remote First Nations across Canada

Premier Scott Moe and the province’s chief medical health officer, Dr. Saqib Shahab, were scheduled to host a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

Global News will be livestreaming the event starting at 3 p.m. CT.