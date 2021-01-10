Record 187 total coronavirus hospitalizations in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan reported its highest total number of coronavirus-related hospitalizations on Sunday.

In the province, 187 people are currently in hospital with COVID-19 — 156 are receiving inpatient care and 31 are in intensive care.

The Saskatchewan government said Sunday’s complete COVID-19 statistics – which excluded recoveries – were delayed due to an “unexpected, one-day staffing issue.” They added full details will be included in Monday’s update.

According to health officials, there were a total of 307 new cases in Sunday’s update, with the overall total for the province growing to 18,110 since the first case was reported in March.

According to the press release, 3,222 COVID-19 tests were performed on Saturday in Saskatchewan. To date, 451,439 tests have been carried out in the province.

A total of 7,929 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Saskatchewan as of Sunday, provincial government officials said. They noted some vaccinations taking place Saturday in the province’s north may not have been reported yet.

There were no new COVID-19-related deaths reported in Saskatchewan with the overall total staying at 191.

