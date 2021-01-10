Menu

Canada

Record 187 total coronavirus hospitalizations in Saskatchewan

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted January 10, 2021 3:29 pm
Click to play video 'Canada’s 1st case of South African COVID-19 variant detected in Alberta' Canada’s 1st case of South African COVID-19 variant detected in Alberta
WATCH: The Public Health Agency of Canada confirmed the country's first case of the South African COVID-19 variant detected in Alberta. Jackie Wilson has details on what infections disease experts are saying about the strain.

Saskatchewan reported its highest total number of coronavirus-related hospitalizations on Sunday.

In the province, 187 people are currently in hospital with COVID-19 — 156 are receiving inpatient care and 31 are in intensive care.

Read more: Saskatchewan Penitentiary inmate dies due to COVID-19

The Saskatchewan government said Sunday’s complete COVID-19 statistics – which excluded recoveries –  were delayed due to an “unexpected, one-day staffing issue.” They added full details will be included in Monday’s update.

According to health officials, there were a total of 307 new cases in Sunday’s update, with the overall total for the province growing to 18,110 since the first case was reported in March.

According to the press release, 3,222 COVID-19 tests were performed on Saturday in Saskatchewan. To date, 451,439 tests have been carried out in the province.

Read more: Municipalities of Saskatchewan president caught travelling to Hawaii

A total of 7,929 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Saskatchewan as of Sunday, provincial government officials said. They noted some vaccinations taking place Saturday in the province’s north may not have been reported yet.

There were no new COVID-19-related deaths reported in Saskatchewan with the overall total staying at 191.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: 10 inmates at Sask. Regional Psychiatric Centre receive vaccine' Coronavirus: 10 inmates at Sask. Regional Psychiatric Centre receive vaccine
Coronavirus: 10 inmates at Sask. Regional Psychiatric Centre receive vaccine

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.

