Global News at 10 Regina
January 6 2021 7:24pm
01:50

Saskatchewan no longer holding back coronavirus vaccine doses

Saskatchewan Health Minister Paul Merriman said the province will no longer be holding back second doses of the future Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.

