Nova Scotia provides $25M to help universities impacted by COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

The province of Nova Scotia announced Tuesday that it will provide $25 million to Nova Scotia universities to help them manage the impact of the pandemic.

According to the province, all 10 universities faced unexpected financial challenges for 2020-21, including loss of revenue related to tuition and residence fees.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia reports 1 new COVID-19 case on Tuesday

Institutions have also experienced additional COVID-19 related costs around information technology, curriculum development and additional supports for faculty, as well as increased cleaning and other costs associated with public health directives.

“We’ve heard from our universities and we know they are facing new challenges as their operations pivot due to COVID-19,” said Lena Metlege Diab, Minister of Labour and Advanced Education in a press release. “This funding will address some of those challenges and help meet their immediate needs.”

Story continues below advertisement

5:54 N.S. Researchers Expanding Testing for COVID-19 in Wastewater N.S. Researchers Expanding Testing for COVID-19 in Wastewater

The province said the funding is expected to flow to universities in the coming weeks and is based on information provided by the universities on expenses they faced in responding to the pandemic. Funding amounts are:

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Acadia University $2,187,700

Atlantic School of Theology $218,800

Cape Breton University $2,187,700

Dalhousie University $9,479,700

Mount Saint Vincent University $1,458,400

NSCAD University $1,215,400

St. FX University $3,646,100

Saint Mary’s University $2,916,900

University of King’s College $1,324,700

Université Sainte-Anne $364,600

“Since the beginning of the pandemic, universities across Nova Scotia have been working hard to ensure students can continue to learn in safe and positive ways,” said Bill Lahey, chair, Council of Nova Scotia University Presidents.

“These changes have presented unexpected financial costs and necessary investments, and this funding will help universities address the impact of those.”