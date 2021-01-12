Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Trending

Boy, 12, killed by hand grenade sold at U.S. antique market

By Josh K. Elliott Global News
Posted January 12, 2021 1:46 pm
An MK2 grenade is shown in this handout photo.
An MK2 grenade is shown in this handout photo. ATF

A 12-year-old in Virginia died just before Christmas after a supposedly “inert” antique grenade exploded, according to investigators from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

The explosion happened on Dec. 23, approximately six months after the grenade was sold out of an antique mall in North Carolina, the ATF said in a statement.

Asher Hurley, 12, was killed in the explosion, the New York Times reports.

Read more: Florida manatee found with ‘TRUMP’ scraped onto its back

The device was an MK2-style grenade akin to those used in the Second World War, the ATF said. It was purchased at the Fancy Flea Antique Mall in Shallotte, N.C., on June 13, and may have been one of several sold around that time.

Story continues below advertisement

“At the time of sale, neither the vendor nor the buyer(s) believed the grenades to be functioning or hazardous,” the ATF said.

Trending Stories

It’s unclear whether the boy purchased the grenade himself.

Read more: ‘Zombie Angelina Jolie’ released on bail after Iran TV ‘confession’

Investigators are still trying to trace other potential purchases from the mall, which caters to a tourist crowd who typically paid in cash. At least one other grenade was sold and has yet to be accounted for, a spokesperson for the ATF told the Times.

“There was only one other grenade sold the next day by the same vendor,” the mall said in a statement. “We all felt that the grenade was inert.”

The ATF is urging members of the public to get in touch if they purchased a grenade from the mall.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
ExplosionSecond World WarWorld War IIGrenadeAntiquesAntiqueAntiquingantique grenadeantique mallMK2 grenadeWWIII antiques
Flyers
More weekly flyers