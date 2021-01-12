Guelph reports 18th death linked to COVID-19, 29 new cases confirmed

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph’s public health unit announced the city’s 18th death linked to COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health did not provide further details about the fatal case, but it’s the city’s first this week and fourth so far in January.

Guelph also recorded another 29 cases of COVID-19, bringing its total case count to 1,716.

Active cases fell by five from the previous day to 251. That includes three people being treated in the hospital for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Another 33 people have recovered, raising the resolved case count to 1,447.

Along with five deaths related to COVID-19, Guelph has reported 383 new cases this month, while 306 people have recovered.

Wellington County

Wellington County reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, raising its total case count to 694 during the pandemic.

Active cases fell by 10 from the previous day to 80. The active case count includes two people in the hospital.

The Township of Wellington North is being hit hardest by the coronavirus. There are 31 active cases in a population of just over 12,000 people.

Another 20 people have recovered from the disease, bringing the county’s total resolved case count to 607.

Wellington County’s death toll of seven has not changed since Jan. 8.

COVID-19 outbreaks

Two new COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared among long-term care and retirement homes in Guelph and Wellington County.

A second outbreak has been declared at the Village of Riverside Glen on Woodlawn Road after a staff member tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The first outbreak was declared on Dec. 17 in the long-term care unit after eight staff members tested positive.

Caressant Care in Harriston also declared an outbreak with one case among its staff.

The most serious outbreak, at Caressant Care in Arthur, continues to grow, with 12 new cases reported on Tuesday for a total of 65 among its long-term care and retirement home. Two cases have been fatal.

An outbreak at Royal Terrace long-term care was declared over on Monday.

COVID-19 vaccines

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health began its vaccination program on Jan. 6.

As of Monday night, 761 vaccinations had been administered in the region, which is 283 more than Friday’s count.

Health officials are hoping to administer 500 vaccines per day at its facility in Guelph.

Almost 2,000 more Pfizer vaccines are expected to be delivered some time week along with 3,000 Moderna vaccines, which will then be sent to retirement homes and long-term care for patients and residents.

