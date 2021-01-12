Hamilton reports 88 new COVID-19 cases, another outbreak at St. Joe’s hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton reported 88 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and four more deaths.

The city’s total number of active cases dropped for the third day in a row sinking on Tuesday to 1,029 compared to the 1,490 reported on Monday.

The city has seen 7,562 total cases in the past year and has 206 COVID-19-connected deaths.

The four deaths included three people over the age of 80 and another in their 70s.

The weekly case rate in Hamilton also dropped on Tuesday to 148 per 100,000 from the 155 reported on Monday.

St. Joseph’s Charlton campus reported another outbreak at its Clinical Teaching Unit West (CTU) on the west side Monday. The outbreak involves three cases among two patients and a staff member.

The hospital is already dealing with an outbreak in its Central CTU which has two staff cases.

In all, Hamilton hospitals have reported more than 160 COVID-19 cases in eight units across the city since early December. The worst of the outbreaks was at the alternative level of care (ALC) unit in the Juravinski hospital which accounted for 106 cases and nine deaths since starting on Dec. 3.

In a statement, the hospital said that unit is on track to have its outbreak declared over within days.

Meanwhile, the satellite health facility at Effort Square in Downtown recorded 17 more cases day over day. The third floor of the unit, currently closed for admissions, has seen a total of 30 cases since its outbreak began, last week.

There are 39 active outbreaks in Hamilton as of Jan. 12, which includes 28 institutions, six community agencies, four workplaces and a daycare.

There are 115 people in hospital receiving treatment for COVID-19 as of Monday.

Halton Region reports 63 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths at LTCH

Halton Region reported 63 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and two more deaths tied to an outbreak at an LTCH in Georgetown.

Public health has recorded 7,127 total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in March.

Active cases dropped on Monday to 672 compared to the 688 reported on Monday. Burlington has 222 active cases as of Jan. 12 while Halton Hills has 48, Milton with 216 and Oakville with 186.

Public health reported two more deaths tied to the outbreak at Extendicare Halton Hills in Georgetown. The LTCH now has 18 deaths and a total of 152 COVID-19 cases from an ongoing surge that began on Dec. 4.

The region has had 135 coronavirus-related deaths.

Health officials at Mount Nemo Christian long-term care home in Burlington declared the facility’s third outbreak amid the pandemic on Monday after another case of the virus was discovered with a visitor to the home. Previously, the facility had outbreaks in two other units that started in December.

Halton has 39 total outbreaks and 17 active institutional outbreaks.

Niagara Region reports 117 new COVID-19 cases

After reporting the region’s single highest daily number of new COVID-19 cases on Monday, Niagara recorded just 117 new cases on Tuesday.

The region’s active cases dropped slightly from 1,438 as of Monday to 1,429 on Jan. 12.

The region has 51 active outbreaks, 29 of which are at health-care facilities, including 12 in St. Catharines and seven in Niagara Falls.

Niagara Health is managing a number of current outbreaks, including six in the agency’s hospitals in Niagara Falls and St. Catharines.

There are 59 active coronavirus cases in the outbreak at the Greater Niagara general site. Eleven people have died among the outbreaks in five hospital units.

Two outbreaks at the St.Catharines site involve 10 cases among staff members with five from the emergency department.

The largest of the current outbreaks is at Oakwood Park Lodge which has had 237 coronavirus cases since the surge began on Dec. 12. The home has seen 30 COVID-19-related deaths. The home currently has just 11 active cases as of Monday.

The second outbreak at Millennium Trail Manor has been going on since Dec. 18 and now has 62 cases among 36 residents and 26 staff members. The home has had 11 deaths tied to the coronavirus, according to Niagara Health.

The agency says 80 patients are being treated in the region’s hospitals for the virus.

Eighty-six of the region’s 196 deaths during the coronavirus crisis involve patients that have died at Niagara Health hospitals.

Overall, Niagara has had 5,792 total positive cases since the pandemic began.

Haldimand-Norfolk reports two new COVID-19 cases, one death

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) reported two new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and one more death.

The two counties have now had 36 combined coronavirus-connected deaths since March.

The region has 187 active cases as of Jan. 12, and 1,123 lab-confirmed positive results since the pandemic began.

The region has six outbreaks at health facilities, which also includes Caressant Care in Courtland, Cedarwood LTHC in Simcoe, Cedarwood Village apartments in Simcoe, the Delhi LTCH, Edgewater Gardens LTCH in Dunnville, and Parkview Meadows in Townsend.

Each of the facilities has one case involving a staff member with Cedarwood Village also having two positive cases among residents.

Brant County reports 11 new COVID-19 cases

Brant County has had 1,157 positive COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, adding 11 new cases on Tuesday.

The region’s active cases dropped day over day from 197 on Monday to 153 on Tuesday. Four people are receiving hospital care.

Brant now has five ongoing institutional outbreaks, all in Brantford, at Fox Ridge, John Noble LTCH, Brierwood Gardens, St. Joseph’s YMCA Child Care Centre and Wee Watch private daycare.

Brant has six total deaths connected with the pandemic.

