Manitoba expands coronavirus bridge grant for businesses as more businesses fined

The Manitoba government is expanding the eligibility for one of its COVID-19 relief programs for businesses.

Premier Brian Pallister says hotels, transportation operators and janitorial service companies will now be able to get up to $10,000 in grants if they have been forced to reduce operations due to public health orders.

The grants have already been available to a wide array of small- and medium-sized businesses and charities.

Manitoba remains under strict health orders since November which require non-essential businesses to remain shut. The earliest the restrictions might be eased is Jan. 22.

Not all businesses have been abiding by the latest orders though.

Earlier in the day Tuesday the province said six Manitoba businesses were given $5,000 tickets for violating the orders from Jan. 4 to 10.

Over the same period of time the province says 33 individuals were given $1,296 fines for various COVID-19-related offences, and eight tickets were doled out for those caught not wearing a mask in an indoor public place.

The province says 22 of the 33 $1,296 tickets were connected to gatherings in private residents.

Since enforcement started in April the province says a total of 2,211 warnings and720 tickets have been issued to individuals and businesses, resulting in more than $1 million in fines.

The province says nearly 3,300 personnel across various agencies are currently able to enforce public health orders.

–With files from The Canadian Press