Crime

Halifax police issue 4 tickets for failing to follow Nova Scotia’s COVID-19 restrictions

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted January 12, 2021 11:54 am
Halifax Regional Police are reminding residents to educate themselves on the province's COVID-19 regulations.
Halifax Regional Police are reminding residents to educate themselves on the province's COVID-19 regulations. Alexander Quon/Global News

Halifax Regional Police issued four tickets to individuals for allegedly violating Nova Scotia’s COVID-19 restrictions this weekend.

Police say that at 9:30 p.m. on Friday, officers investigated a report that a delivery driver for a Bedford restaurant was not wearing a mask while delivering an order to an apartment building.

He was issued a summary-offence ticket for allegedly violating section 71(1b) of Nova Scotia’s Health Protection Act by failing to wear a mask that covered his nose and mouth while in a public space.

Read more: Nova Scotia reporting 5 new cases of COVID-19, including 2 university students

If found guilty the ticket brings with it a $1,000 fine.

On Jan. 10, at approximately 12:30 a.m., Halifax police received a report of a social gathering at a residence that exceeded gathering limits.

Story continues below advertisement

Nova Scotians are currently allowed to have 10 people in a home, including those who live there, without social distancing.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Three men were issued tickets for violating section 71(1b) of Nova Scotia’s Health Protection Act as a result of allegedly violating social gathering limits.

Trending Stories

If found guilty the ticket brings with it a $1,000 fine.

Click to play video 'Northwood Halifax residents, Sydney hospital staff get first dose of COVID-19 vaccine' Northwood Halifax residents, Sydney hospital staff get first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
Northwood Halifax residents, Sydney hospital staff get first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

As a result of the recent fines being issued, police are reminding Haligonians that they must follow public health measures.

“We strongly advise members of the public to educate and re-educate themselves on these public health directives and COVID-19 enforcement measures, including, those related to illegal gatherings and associated fines,” a press release issued Tuesday read.

