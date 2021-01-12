Halifax police issue 4 tickets for failing to follow Nova Scotia’s COVID-19 restrictions

Halifax Regional Police issued four tickets to individuals for allegedly violating Nova Scotia’s COVID-19 restrictions this weekend.
Police say that at 9:30 p.m. on Friday, officers investigated a report that a delivery driver for a Bedford restaurant was not wearing a mask while delivering an order to an apartment building.
He was issued a summary-offence ticket for allegedly violating section 71(1b) of Nova Scotia’s Health Protection Act by failing to wear a mask that covered his nose and mouth while in a public space.
If found guilty the ticket brings with it a $1,000 fine.
On Jan. 10, at approximately 12:30 a.m., Halifax police received a report of a social gathering at a residence that exceeded gathering limits.
Nova Scotians are currently allowed to have 10 people in a home, including those who live there, without social distancing.
Three men were issued tickets for violating section 71(1b) of Nova Scotia’s Health Protection Act as a result of allegedly violating social gathering limits.
As a result of the recent fines being issued, police are reminding Haligonians that they must follow public health measures.
“We strongly advise members of the public to educate and re-educate themselves on these public health directives and COVID-19 enforcement measures, including, those related to illegal gatherings and associated fines,” a press release issued Tuesday read.View link »
